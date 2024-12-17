Cilium Quick Installation
This guide will walk you through the quick default installation. It will automatically detect and use the best configuration possible for the Kubernetes distribution you are using. All state is stored using Kubernetes custom resource definitions (CRDs).
This is the best installation method for most use cases. For large environments (> 500 nodes) or if you want to run specific datapath modes, refer to the Getting Started guide.
Should you encounter any issues during the installation, please refer to the Troubleshooting section and/or seek help on Cilium Slack.
Create the Cluster
If you don’t have a Kubernetes Cluster yet, you can use the instructions below to create a Kubernetes cluster locally or using a managed Kubernetes service:
The following commands create a Kubernetes cluster using Google
Kubernetes Engine. See
Installing Google Cloud SDK
for instructions on how to install
gcloud and prepare your
account.
export NAME="$(whoami)-$RANDOM"
# Create the node pool with the following taint to guarantee that
# Pods are only scheduled/executed in the node when Cilium is ready.
# Alternatively, see the note below.
gcloud container clusters create "${NAME}" \
--node-taints node.cilium.io/agent-not-ready=true:NoExecute \
--zone us-west2-a
gcloud container clusters get-credentials "${NAME}" --zone us-west2-a
Note
Please make sure to read and understand the documentation page on taint effects and unmanaged pods.
The following commands create a Kubernetes cluster using Azure
Kubernetes Service with
no CNI plugin pre-installed (BYOCNI). See Azure Cloud CLI
for instructions on how to install
az and prepare your account, and
the Bring your own CNI documentation
for more details about BYOCNI prerequisites / implications.
export NAME="$(whoami)-$RANDOM"
export AZURE_RESOURCE_GROUP="${NAME}-group"
az group create --name "${AZURE_RESOURCE_GROUP}" -l westus2
# Create AKS cluster
az aks create \
--resource-group "${AZURE_RESOURCE_GROUP}" \
--name "${NAME}" \
--network-plugin none
# Get the credentials to access the cluster with kubectl
az aks get-credentials --resource-group "${AZURE_RESOURCE_GROUP}" --name "${NAME}"
The following commands create a Kubernetes cluster with
eksctl
using Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service. See eksctl Installation for instructions on how to
install
eksctl and prepare your account.
export NAME="$(whoami)-$RANDOM"
cat <<EOF >eks-config.yaml
apiVersion: eksctl.io/v1alpha5
kind: ClusterConfig
metadata:
name: ${NAME}
region: eu-west-1
managedNodeGroups:
- name: ng-1
desiredCapacity: 2
privateNetworking: true
# taint nodes so that application pods are
# not scheduled/executed until Cilium is deployed.
# Alternatively, see the note below.
taints:
- key: "node.cilium.io/agent-not-ready"
value: "true"
effect: "NoExecute"
EOF
eksctl create cluster -f ./eks-config.yaml
Note
Please make sure to read and understand the documentation page on taint effects and unmanaged pods.
Install
kind >= v0.7.0 per kind documentation:
Installation and Usage
curl -LO https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cilium/cilium/1.16.5/Documentation/installation/kind-config.yaml kind create cluster --config=kind-config.yaml
Note
Cilium may fail to deploy due to too many open files in one or more
of the agent pods. If you notice this error, you can increase the
inotify resource limits on your host machine (see
Pod errors due to “too many open files”).
Install minikube ≥ v1.28.0 as per minikube documentation: Install Minikube. The following command will bring up a single node minikube cluster prepared for installing cilium.
minikube start --cni=cilium
Note
This may not install the latest version of cilium.
It might be necessary to add
--host-dns-resolver=falseif using the Virtualbox provider, otherwise DNS resolution may not work after Cilium installation.
Install Rancher Desktop >= v1.1.0 as per Rancher Desktop documentation: Install Rancher Desktop.
Next you need to configure Rancher Desktop to disable the built-in CNI so you can install Cilium.
Configuring Rancher Desktop is done using a YAML configuration file. This step is necessary in order to disable the default CNI and replace it with Cilium.
Next you need to start Rancher Desktop with
containerd and create a
override.yaml:
env:
# needed for cilium
INSTALL_K3S_EXEC: '--flannel-backend=none --disable-network-policy'
provision:
# needs root to mount
- mode: system
script: |
#!/bin/sh
set -e
# needed for cilium
mount bpffs -t bpf /sys/fs/bpf
mount --make-shared /sys/fs/bpf
mkdir -p /run/cilium/cgroupv2
mount -t cgroup2 none /run/cilium/cgroupv2
mount --make-shared /run/cilium/cgroupv2/
After the file is created move it into your Rancher Desktop’s
lima/_config directory:
cp override.yaml ~/.local/share/rancher-desktop/lima/_config/override.yaml
cp override.yaml ~/Library/Application\ Support/rancher-desktop/lima/_config/override.yaml
Finally, open the Rancher Desktop UI and go to the Troubleshooting panel and click “Reset Kubernetes”.
After a few minutes Rancher Desktop will start back up prepared for installing Cilium.
Note
This is a beta feature. Please provide feedback and file a GitHub issue if you experience any problems.
Note
The AlibabaCloud ENI integration with Cilium is subject to the following limitations:
It is currently only enabled for IPv4.
It only works with instances supporting ENI. Refer to Instance families for details.
Setup a Kubernetes on AlibabaCloud. You can use any method you prefer. The quickest way is to create an ACK (Alibaba Cloud Container Service for Kubernetes) cluster and to replace the CNI plugin with Cilium. For more details on how to set up an ACK cluster please follow the official documentation.
Install the Cilium CLI
Warning
Make sure you install cilium-cli v0.15.0 or later. The rest of instructions do not work with older versions of cilium-cli. To confirm the cilium-cli version that’s installed in your system, run:
cilium version --client
See Cilium CLI upgrade notes for more details.
Install the latest version of the Cilium CLI. The Cilium CLI can be used to install Cilium, inspect the state of a Cilium installation, and enable/disable various features (e.g. clustermesh, Hubble).
CILIUM_CLI_VERSION=$(curl -s https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cilium/cilium-cli/main/stable.txt)
CLI_ARCH=amd64
if [ "$(uname -m)" = "aarch64" ]; then CLI_ARCH=arm64; fi
curl -L --fail --remote-name-all https://github.com/cilium/cilium-cli/releases/download/${CILIUM_CLI_VERSION}/cilium-linux-${CLI_ARCH}.tar.gz{,.sha256sum}
sha256sum --check cilium-linux-${CLI_ARCH}.tar.gz.sha256sum
sudo tar xzvfC cilium-linux-${CLI_ARCH}.tar.gz /usr/local/bin
rm cilium-linux-${CLI_ARCH}.tar.gz{,.sha256sum}
CILIUM_CLI_VERSION=$(curl -s https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cilium/cilium-cli/main/stable.txt)
CLI_ARCH=amd64
if [ "$(uname -m)" = "arm64" ]; then CLI_ARCH=arm64; fi
curl -L --fail --remote-name-all https://github.com/cilium/cilium-cli/releases/download/${CILIUM_CLI_VERSION}/cilium-darwin-${CLI_ARCH}.tar.gz{,.sha256sum}
shasum -a 256 -c cilium-darwin-${CLI_ARCH}.tar.gz.sha256sum
sudo tar xzvfC cilium-darwin-${CLI_ARCH}.tar.gz /usr/local/bin
rm cilium-darwin-${CLI_ARCH}.tar.gz{,.sha256sum}
See the full page of releases.
Video
To learn more about the Cilium CLI, check out eCHO episode 8: Exploring the Cilium CLI.
Install Cilium
You can install Cilium on any Kubernetes cluster. Pick one of the options below:
These are the generic instructions on how to install Cilium into any Kubernetes cluster. The installer will attempt to automatically pick the best configuration options for you. Please see the other tabs for distribution/platform specific instructions which also list the ideal default configuration for particular platforms.
Requirements:
Kubernetes must be configured to use CNI (see Network Plugin Requirements)
Linux kernel >= 5.4
Tip
See System Requirements for more details on the system requirements.
Install Cilium
Install Cilium into the Kubernetes cluster pointed to by your current kubectl context:
cilium install --version 1.16.5
To install Cilium on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), perform the following steps:
Default Configuration:
|
Datapath
|
IPAM
|
Datastore
|
Direct Routing
|
Kubernetes PodCIDR
|
Kubernetes CRD
Requirements:
The cluster should be created with the taint
node.cilium.io/agent-not-ready=true:NoExecuteusing
--node-taintsoption. However, there are other options. Please make sure to read and understand the documentation page on taint effects and unmanaged pods.
Install Cilium:
Install Cilium into the GKE cluster:
cilium install --version 1.16.5
Configuration:
|
Datapath
|
IPAM
|
Datastore
|
Encapsulation
|
Cluster Pool
|
Kubernetes CRD
Requirements:
Note
On AKS, Cilium can be installed either manually by administrators via Bring your own CNI or automatically by AKS via Azure CNI Powered by Cilium. Bring your own CNI offers more flexibility and customization as administrators have full control over the installation, but it does not integrate natively with the Azure network stack and administrators need to handle Cilium upgrades. Azure CNI Powered by Cilium integrates natively with the Azure network stack and upgrades are handled by AKS, but it does not offer as much flexibility and customization as it is controlled by AKS. The following instructions assume Bring your own CNI. For Azure CNI Powered by Cilium, see the external installer guide Installation using Azure CNI Powered by Cilium in AKS for dedicated instructions.
The AKS cluster must be created with
--network-plugin none. See the Bring your own CNI documentation for more details about BYOCNI prerequisites / implications.
Make sure that you set a cluster pool IPAM pod CIDR that does not overlap with the default service CIDR of AKS. For example, you can use
--helm-set ipam.operator.clusterPoolIPv4PodCIDRList=192.168.0.0/16.
Install Cilium:
Install Cilium into the AKS cluster:
cilium install --version 1.16.5 --set azure.resourceGroup="${AZURE_RESOURCE_GROUP}"
To install Cilium on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), perform the following steps:
Default Configuration:
|
Datapath
|
IPAM
|
Datastore
|
Direct Routing (ENI)
|
AWS ENI
|
Kubernetes CRD
For more information on AWS ENI mode, see AWS ENI.
Tip
To chain Cilium on top of the AWS CNI, see AWS VPC CNI plugin.
You can also bring up Cilium in a Single-Region, Multi-Region, or Multi-AZ environment for EKS.
Requirements:
The EKS Managed Nodegroups must be properly tainted to ensure applications pods are properly managed by Cilium:
managedNodeGroupsshould be tainted with
node.cilium.io/agent-not-ready=true:NoExecuteto ensure application pods will only be scheduled once Cilium is ready to manage them. However, there are other options. Please make sure to read and understand the documentation page on taint effects and unmanaged pods.
Below is an example on how to use ClusterConfig file to create the cluster:
apiVersion: eksctl.io/v1alpha5 kind: ClusterConfig ... managedNodeGroups: - name: ng-1 ... # taint nodes so that application pods are # not scheduled/executed until Cilium is deployed. # Alternatively, see the note above regarding taint effects. taints: - key: "node.cilium.io/agent-not-ready" value: "true" effect: "NoExecute"
-
Limitations:
The AWS ENI integration of Cilium is currently only enabled for IPv4. If you want to use IPv6, use a datapath/IPAM mode other than ENI.
Install Cilium:
Install Cilium into the EKS cluster.
cilium install --version 1.16.5 cilium status --wait
Note
If you have to uninstall Cilium and later install it again, that could cause
connectivity issues due to
aws-node DaemonSet flushing Linux routing tables.
The issues can be fixed by restarting all pods, alternatively to avoid such issues
you can delete
aws-node DaemonSet prior to installing Cilium.
To install Cilium on OpenShift, perform the following steps:
Default Configuration:
|
Datapath
|
IPAM
|
Datastore
|
Encapsulation
|
Cluster Pool
|
Kubernetes CRD
Requirements:
OpenShift 4.x
Install Cilium:
Cilium is a Certified OpenShift CNI Plugin and is best installed when an OpenShift cluster is created using the OpenShift installer. Please refer to Installation on OpenShift OKD for more information.
To install Cilium top of a standalone Rancher Kubernetes Engine 1 (RKE1) or Rancher Kubernetes Engine 2 (RKE2) cluster, follow the installation instructions provided in the dedicated Installation using Rancher Kubernetes Engine guide.
If your RKE1/2 cluster is managed by Rancher (non-standalone), follow the Installation using Rancher guide instead.
Install Cilium:
Install Cilium into your newly created RKE cluster:
cilium install --version 1.16.5
To install Cilium on k3s, perform the following steps:
Default Configuration:
|
Datapath
|
IPAM
|
Datastore
|
Encapsulation
|
Cluster Pool
|
Kubernetes CRD
Requirements:
Install your k3s cluster as you normally would but making sure to disable support for the default CNI plugin and the built-in network policy enforcer so you can install Cilium on top:
curl -sfL https://get.k3s.io | INSTALL_K3S_EXEC='--flannel-backend=none --disable-network-policy' sh -
For the Cilium CLI to access the cluster in successive steps you will need to use the
kubeconfigfile stored at
/etc/rancher/k3s/k3s.yamlby setting the
KUBECONFIGenvironment variable:
export KUBECONFIG=/etc/rancher/k3s/k3s.yaml
Install Cilium:
Install Cilium into your newly created Kubernetes cluster:
cilium install --version 1.16.5
You can install Cilium using Helm on Alibaba ACK, refer to Installation using Helm for details.
If the installation fails for some reason, run
cilium status to retrieve
the overall status of the Cilium deployment and inspect the logs of whatever
pods are failing to be deployed.
Tip
You may be seeing
cilium install print something like this:
♻️ Restarted unmanaged pod kube-system/event-exporter-gke-564fb97f9-rv8hg
♻️ Restarted unmanaged pod kube-system/kube-dns-6465f78586-hlcrz
♻️ Restarted unmanaged pod kube-system/kube-dns-autoscaler-7f89fb6b79-fsmsg
♻️ Restarted unmanaged pod kube-system/l7-default-backend-7fd66b8b88-qqhh5
♻️ Restarted unmanaged pod kube-system/metrics-server-v0.3.6-7b5cdbcbb8-kjl65
♻️ Restarted unmanaged pod kube-system/stackdriver-metadata-agent-cluster-level-6cc964cddf-8n2rt
This indicates that your cluster was already running some pods before Cilium was deployed and the installer has automatically restarted them to ensure all pods get networking provided by Cilium.
Validate the Installation
To validate that Cilium has been properly installed, you can run
$ cilium status --wait
/¯¯\
/¯¯\__/¯¯\ Cilium: OK
\__/¯¯\__/ Operator: OK
/¯¯\__/¯¯\ Hubble: disabled
\__/¯¯\__/ ClusterMesh: disabled
\__/
DaemonSet cilium Desired: 2, Ready: 2/2, Available: 2/2
Deployment cilium-operator Desired: 2, Ready: 2/2, Available: 2/2
Containers: cilium-operator Running: 2
cilium Running: 2
Image versions cilium quay.io/cilium/cilium:v1.9.5: 2
cilium-operator quay.io/cilium/operator-generic:v1.9.5: 2
Run the following command to validate that your cluster has proper network connectivity:
$ cilium connectivity test
ℹ️ Monitor aggregation detected, will skip some flow validation steps
✨ [k8s-cluster] Creating namespace for connectivity check...
(...)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
📋 Test Report
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
✅ 69/69 tests successful (0 warnings)
Note
The connectivity test may fail to deploy due to too many open files in one
or more of the pods. If you notice this error, you can increase the
inotify resource limits on your host machine (see
Pod errors due to “too many open files”).
Congratulations! You have a fully functional Kubernetes cluster with Cilium. 🎉