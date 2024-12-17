Cilium Quick Installation

This guide will walk you through the quick default installation. It will automatically detect and use the best configuration possible for the Kubernetes distribution you are using. All state is stored using Kubernetes custom resource definitions (CRDs).

This is the best installation method for most use cases. For large environments (> 500 nodes) or if you want to run specific datapath modes, refer to the Getting Started guide.

Should you encounter any issues during the installation, please refer to the Troubleshooting section and/or seek help on Cilium Slack.